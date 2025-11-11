Anta By-Election Sees Robust Voter Turnout
The Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan witnessed a 77.17% voter turnout by 5 pm on Tuesday. The by-election was necessitated by BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's disqualification. The main contest featured BJP's Morpal Suman against Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya, with election results to be announced on November 14.
- Country:
- India
In a significant show of civic engagement, the Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan reported a voter turnout of 77.17% by 5 pm during Tuesday's by-election. Voting unfolded smoothly from 7 am to 6 pm across 268 designated polling stations.
The by-election was prompted by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, following his conviction in a criminal case. The constituency has a total of 2,28,264 registered voters. As of the close of polling, 1,16,783 male and 1,11,477 female voters had cast their ballots.
A total of 15 candidates vied for the seat, with the spotlight on BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya. The outcome will clarify the political dynamics in Rajasthan's 200-member legislative assembly, where the BJP currently has 118 seats, the Congress holds 66, alongside other smaller parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shakeel Ahmad Resigns from Congress Amidst Local Disputes
BJP Confident of NDA's Sweeping Victory in Bihar Elections
BJP MP Visits Blast Victims, Assures Strict Action as Delhi Tightens Security
Controversy Surrounds BJP MLA Hans Raj Amidst Sexual Exploitation Allegations
Assam BJP Chief Condemns Deadly Delhi Blast; Investigations Intensify