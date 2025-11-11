Anta By-Election Sees Robust Voter Turnout

In a significant show of civic engagement, the Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan reported a voter turnout of 77.17% by 5 pm during Tuesday's by-election. Voting unfolded smoothly from 7 am to 6 pm across 268 designated polling stations.

The by-election was prompted by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, following his conviction in a criminal case. The constituency has a total of 2,28,264 registered voters. As of the close of polling, 1,16,783 male and 1,11,477 female voters had cast their ballots.

A total of 15 candidates vied for the seat, with the spotlight on BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya. The outcome will clarify the political dynamics in Rajasthan's 200-member legislative assembly, where the BJP currently has 118 seats, the Congress holds 66, alongside other smaller parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)