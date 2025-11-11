India Rebuts Pakistan's Claims Amid Terror Allegations
India has dismissed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's accusations linking a terror attack in Islamabad to New Delhi. They termed it a diversionary tactic by Pakistan's leadership facing internal pressure. The international community is urged not to be misled by Pakistan's claims.
In a strong statement on Tuesday, India categorically dismissed as unfounded the allegations made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linking India to a terrorist attack in Islamabad.
This comes in response to a tragic incident where a suicide bomber killed 12 people outside a court in the Pakistani capital. While Sharif hinted at Indian involvement, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that the claims are merely a 'predictable tactic' by a troubled Pakistan.
Jaiswal emphasized that these allegations are an attempt to divert attention from internal political tensions in Pakistan. He noted that the global community is well-aware of Pakistan's tactics and will not be deceived by their baseless claims.
