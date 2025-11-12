TVK Chief Vijay Criticizes DMK's Alleged Slander Tactics

TVK chief Vijay launched an indirect but fierce attack against the ruling DMK on Wednesday, accusing it of making slander a core political strategy.

Without explicitly naming the DMK, Vijay charged that the party was fixated on defaming the TVK, all while intoxicated by its current hold on power.

Vijay vowed that the TVK would expose what he describes as a deceitful government to the public ahead of the 2026 elections, challenging the ruling party's so-called slanderous tactics and lack of adherence to the foundational principles of Periyar and Anna.

(With inputs from agencies.)