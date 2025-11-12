TVK Chief Vijay Criticizes DMK's Alleged Slander Tactics
TVK chief Vijay accuses the DMK of relying on slander as a fundamental political strategy, claiming the ruling party will be ousted by public will. He asserts that the DMK's defamation tactics target TVK, championing social justice principles. Vijay vows to expose the government's deceit by the 2026 elections.
TVK chief Vijay launched an indirect but fierce attack against the ruling DMK on Wednesday, accusing it of making slander a core political strategy.
Without explicitly naming the DMK, Vijay charged that the party was fixated on defaming the TVK, all while intoxicated by its current hold on power.
Vijay vowed that the TVK would expose what he describes as a deceitful government to the public ahead of the 2026 elections, challenging the ruling party's so-called slanderous tactics and lack of adherence to the foundational principles of Periyar and Anna.
