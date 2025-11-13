Left Menu

Ganesh Godiyal: Leading Uttarakhand Congress to 2027 Victory

Ganesh Godiyal has been appointed as the new president of the Uttarakhand Congress. His primary goal is to secure a victory in the 2027 Assembly elections by replacing Karan Mahara. Godiyal emphasizes unity within the party as they strategize to defeat the BJP for a better future of the state.

Updated: 13-11-2025 00:26 IST
  • India

In a significant political development, Ganesh Godiyal has been appointed as the new president of the Uttarakhand Congress, expressing his commitment to ensuring the party's victory in the 2027 Assembly elections. Newly at the helm, Godiyal is focused on strategizing for electoral success.

Godiyal's appointment comes as part of the Congress high command's strategy, aimed at galvanizing the party to oust the BJP in the upcoming state elections. He succeeds Karan Mahara, who now holds a position in the Congress Working Committee as a special invitee.

The move has received endorsement from former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. In a show of unity, Congress stalwarts Harak Singh Rawat and Pritam Singh have been tasked with leadership roles in election management and campaign committees, highlighting the collective aim to strengthen the party's foothold in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

