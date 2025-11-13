EU Faces Belgian Resistance Over Russian Asset Proposal

Prior to a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels, Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen highlighted the necessity for the European Union to address Belgium's concerns on the use of Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine.

The assets, predominantly situated in Belgium, are complicating the proposed European initiative. Stakeholders have raised apprehensions resulting in postponements.

Belgium's stance continues to be the central issue in the debate, emphasizing the need for broader discussions within the EU framework to align on the strategic financial maneuvering.

