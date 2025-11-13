Left Menu

Hooda Demands Probe into Alleged Paddy Procurement Scam in Haryana

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, with Congress colleagues, urges a high-level probe into a purported multi-crore paddy scam. He criticizes law and order in Haryana and predicts a clear INDIA bloc victory in Bihar. Hooda aligns with Rahul Gandhi's concerns over voter fraud allegations in Haryana's 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:50 IST
Former Haryana CM Hooda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, along with party president Rao Narendra and several Congress MLAs, submitted a decisive memorandum to the Haryana Governor on November 13, seeking an intensive probe into an alleged multi-crore scam in the state's paddy procurement.

Speaking to the media, Hooda claimed substantial irregularities in the procurement process, urging for a comprehensive investigation to uphold transparency and accountability. He also highlighted deteriorating law and order in Haryana, with rising extortion cases and criminal activity threatening citizen safety, linking the issues to inadequate police vigilance.

Hooda, reflecting on Bihar's imminent assembly election results, critiqued the reliability of exit polls while forecasting a resounding victory for the INDIA bloc. In alignment with Rahul Gandhi, Hooda has raised alarms on purported voter fraud in Haryana's 2024 elections, suggesting the public's voice being stifled unjustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

