Bihar's Electoral Battle: NDA Leads, Mahagathbandhan Hopes for Shift
As early trends in Bihar's assembly elections favor the ruling NDA, Congress remains hopeful for a reversal by day's end. While NDA leads with a significant margin, Congress accuses electoral malpractice. The counting continues with Mahagathbandhan trailing.
In a crucial contest, early trends in Bihar's assembly elections have shown a strong lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with victory almost within their grasp. However, Congress party's Bihar in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, remains cautious and refrained from premature conclusions, hopeful for a late-day turnaround in favor of Mahagathbandhan.
Allavaru criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's two decades of leadership, asserting that the time is ripe for Mahagathbandhan to spearhead governance. He expressed hope that a new government would emerge to fulfill the aspirations of Bihar's populace. He also voiced concerns over alleged electoral malpractice, commonly known as 'vote chori,' which, according to Congress, has been recurrent despite public support.
By mid-morning, the NDA was leading with 159 seats, bolstered by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United). The Mahagathbandhan lagged behind with 76 seats. The counting of votes, enhanced by tight security measures, continued as political strategies were reassessed in anticipation of the final outcome.
