PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Leads in Budgam Assembly Bypoll

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir is currently leading by more than 2,000 votes against his closest competitor, the National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Mehmood, in the Budgam assembly bypoll held in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Election Commission, Muntazir has so far secured 8,690 votes compared to Mehmood's 6,656 at the end of six counting rounds out of a scheduled total of 17 rounds. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin stands in sixth position with 1,132 votes.

This election, which saw participation from 17 candidates, was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah opted to vacate Budgam in favor of his home territory, Ganderbal. The election day recorded a voter turnout of 50.02%, with the process commencing at 8 am at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam.

