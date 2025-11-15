Trump Orders DOJ Probe into Epstein's High-Profile Ties

The U.S. Justice Department announced it will honor President Trump's request to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's connections with Bill Clinton and JPMorgan. Trump's move aims to pivot attention away from his own past associations with Epstein, following a congressional release of documents raising questions about his ties to the late financier.

This development follows a history of Trump using the Justice Department to target perceived political foes, actions experts fear could taint emerging cases with allegations of 'vindictive prosecution'. Despite previous friendships with Epstein, Trump has denied knowledge of Epstein's illegal activities, though some supporters assert a cover-up.

The impending congressional vote on releasing all Justice Department material on Epstein underscores the ongoing scrutiny and controversy surrounding the Trump administration's handling of the case. Legal experts and supporters posit varying interpretations of Trump's motivations and ethical considerations surrounding his directives.