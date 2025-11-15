Left Menu

Trump Orders DOJ Probe into Epstein's High-Profile Ties

The U.S. Justice Department, at President Trump's request, will investigate Jeffrey Epstein's connections to Bill Clinton and JPMorgan. This move follows recent document releases raising questions about Trump’s links to Epstein, stirring political controversy and claims of bias in the prosecution by Trump's critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 02:29 IST
Trump Orders DOJ Probe into Epstein's High-Profile Ties
Jeffrey Epstein

The U.S. Justice Department announced it will honor President Trump's request to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's connections with Bill Clinton and JPMorgan. Trump's move aims to pivot attention away from his own past associations with Epstein, following a congressional release of documents raising questions about his ties to the late financier.

This development follows a history of Trump using the Justice Department to target perceived political foes, actions experts fear could taint emerging cases with allegations of 'vindictive prosecution'. Despite previous friendships with Epstein, Trump has denied knowledge of Epstein's illegal activities, though some supporters assert a cover-up.

The impending congressional vote on releasing all Justice Department material on Epstein underscores the ongoing scrutiny and controversy surrounding the Trump administration's handling of the case. Legal experts and supporters posit varying interpretations of Trump's motivations and ethical considerations surrounding his directives.

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Buzz: Judge Rulings, Subsidy Battles, and Medical Advancements

Healthcare Buzz: Judge Rulings, Subsidy Battles, and Medical Advancements

 Global
2
From Wolves to Pugs: Tracing 11,000 Years of Canine Diversity

From Wolves to Pugs: Tracing 11,000 Years of Canine Diversity

 Global
3
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns

 Global
4
U.S.-Swiss Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Investment

U.S.-Swiss Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Investment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025