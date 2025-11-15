Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: BJYM Leader Found Dead

Ganesh Temkar, deputy district president of the BJP's youth wing, was discovered dead near a bridge in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His body was found with a head injury and an accidental death case has been registered. Police are investigating from all angles.

Updated: 15-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:28 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) community was struck with tragedy as an office-bearer from the group was found dead in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district's Gangapur region.

Ganesh Temkar, who served as the deputy district president of BJYM, was discovered around 6pm on Friday near a bridge in the Narwadi-Hadiyabad area. Authorities reported that he wasn't seen at home for two days prior to the grim discovery, with initial assessments suggesting a fall from the bridge that led to a head injury.

Inspector Kumarsingh Rathod confirmed to PTI that an accidental death case is currently on the books, although the investigation will scrutinize all possible angles to ensure a comprehensive probe.

