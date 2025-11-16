Protests Erupt Across Tamil Nadu Against Alleged Electoral Roll Manipulations
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, led by actor-politician Vijay, protested statewide against the SIR of electoral rolls, claiming it removes voters' rights through manipulative tactics. Leaders criticized governmental restrictions during protests and questioned the timing of the exercise, stressing their goal of electing Vijay as Tamil Nadu's CM in 2026.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) orchestrated statewide protests on Sunday against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Tamil Nadu. Leaders denounced the exercise, alleging it strips voting rights under false pretenses.
Speaking in Chennai, state general secretary N Anand claimed the protests aim to address the wrongful removal of voter information through the SIR process. Addressing crowds in Coimbatore, propaganda secretary KG Arunraaj questioned the necessity and timing of conducting SIR amidst impending elections.
TVK insists on unearthing the alleged manipulations to pave Vijay's path to becoming Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in 2026. Despite state-imposed restrictions, party members underlined their resolve to highlight and counter the abuse of voter rights.
