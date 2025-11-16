Pentagon Pulls Back Troops from U.S. Cities

The Pentagon is reportedly withdrawing some National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland. This decision comes weeks after President Donald Trump's deployment aimed at addressing what he labeled as increased crime in these cities, according to the New York Times, which cited two U.S. officials.

The move signals a change in the administration's approach to handling urban crime, though specific reasons for the withdrawal remain undisclosed.

Despite repeated inquiries, the Pentagon has yet to provide an official comment regarding this strategic shift in troop deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)