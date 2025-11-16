Pentagon Pulls Back Troops from U.S. Cities
The Pentagon is withdrawing some National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland. This move follows their deployment by President Trump to address rising crime, as reported by the New York Times. The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the decision.
Updated: 16-11-2025 20:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
The move signals a change in the administration's approach to handling urban crime, though specific reasons for the withdrawal remain undisclosed.
Despite repeated inquiries, the Pentagon has yet to provide an official comment regarding this strategic shift in troop deployment.
