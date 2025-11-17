NDA Government Bids Adieu: Bihar Assembly Dissolution on the Cards

The outgoing NDA government in Bihar conducted its last cabinet meeting, giving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the approval to propose dissolving the assembly, revealed official sources.

A unanimous resolution supporting this move was passed during the brief meeting led by Kumar, which concluded in 10 minutes.

Following the meeting, Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to inform him of the cabinet's decision. Kumar is expected to submit his resignation as head of the outgoing government on November 19. The NDA recently claimed a resounding victory in the assembly elections, securing more than 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP leading, followed by JD(U).