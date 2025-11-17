Left Menu

NDA Government Bids Adieu: Bihar Assembly Dissolution on the Cards

The outgoing NDA government in Bihar held its final cabinet meeting, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was authorized to recommend the dissolution of the assembly. Subsequently, Kumar is set to meet with the Governor to submit his resignation. The NDA secured a majority in the recent elections, winning over 200 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:36 IST
NDA Government Bids Adieu: Bihar Assembly Dissolution on the Cards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The outgoing NDA government in Bihar conducted its last cabinet meeting, giving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the approval to propose dissolving the assembly, revealed official sources.

A unanimous resolution supporting this move was passed during the brief meeting led by Kumar, which concluded in 10 minutes.

Following the meeting, Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to inform him of the cabinet's decision. Kumar is expected to submit his resignation as head of the outgoing government on November 19. The NDA recently claimed a resounding victory in the assembly elections, securing more than 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP leading, followed by JD(U).

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grips Telangana Speaker in Contempt over Disqualification Delay

Supreme Court Grips Telangana Speaker in Contempt over Disqualification Dela...

 India
2
Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

 Cyprus
3
Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

 India
4
Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025