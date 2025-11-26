Left Menu

Bribes and Power: Peru's Political Turmoil Intensifies with Vizcarra's Sentence

A Peruvian court sentenced former President Martin Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for accepting bribes from construction firms. Vizcarra, who served as governor of Moquegua from 2011 to 2014, denied the charges. His sentencing highlights persistent political turmoil and corruption issues in Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:18 IST
Bribes and Power: Peru's Political Turmoil Intensifies with Vizcarra's Sentence

In a significant development in Peru's ongoing political crisis, former President Martin Vizcarra has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of accepting substantial bribes from construction companies during his tenure as a regional governor.

The court's trial, which commenced last October, revealed that Vizcarra took $676,000 in exchange for public works contracts while governing the Moquegua region from 2011 to 2014. Despite these allegations, Vizcarra has consistently denied them, alleging that he is a target of political persecution.

This sentencing further destabilizes Peru's political landscape, which has witnessed the imprisonment of several former presidents due to corruption scandals. Meanwhile, Martin Vizcarra's brother, Mario, is preparing to enter the 2026 presidential race, with the former president acting as an advisor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

 Global
2
Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
3
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs

Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025