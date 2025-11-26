Bribes and Power: Peru's Political Turmoil Intensifies with Vizcarra's Sentence

In a significant development in Peru's ongoing political crisis, former President Martin Vizcarra has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of accepting substantial bribes from construction companies during his tenure as a regional governor.

The court's trial, which commenced last October, revealed that Vizcarra took $676,000 in exchange for public works contracts while governing the Moquegua region from 2011 to 2014. Despite these allegations, Vizcarra has consistently denied them, alleging that he is a target of political persecution.

This sentencing further destabilizes Peru's political landscape, which has witnessed the imprisonment of several former presidents due to corruption scandals. Meanwhile, Martin Vizcarra's brother, Mario, is preparing to enter the 2026 presidential race, with the former president acting as an advisor.

(With inputs from agencies.)