WRAPUP 5-Europeans rally round Ukraine as Trump envoy heads to Moscow

European leaders rallied to show support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday after U.S.-Ukrainian talks to revise a peace proposal that initially favoured Russia, while the U.S. envoy headed to Moscow to brief the Kremlin. Zelenskiy was warmly received by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, and the two joined a call with about a dozen other European leaders including those of Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and the European Union.

Zelenskiy told a joint press conference with Macron after their meeting that Kyiv's priorities in peace talks were to maintain sovereignty and ensure strong security guarantees, and that territorial disputes remained the most complicated. STILL 'TOUGH ISSUES' TO WORK THROUGH

He called on Ukraine's Western allies to ensure Russia was not rewarded for the war it started, and said he hoped to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has visited Russia this week. Macron told reporters that only Ukraine could decide on its territories in peace negotiations with Russia.

Macron later discussed Ukraine in a call with Trump, the Elysee said, adding that they "discussed the conditions for a robust and lasting peace in Ukraine". Macron had "emphasized the crucial importance of the security guarantees necessary for Ukraine", the Elysee said.

Earlier, Zelenskiy made clear that Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators had not yet fully hammered out revisions to the proposed U.S. plan, despite two rounds of talks to adjust terms that initially endorsed Russia's main wartime demands. There were "some tough issues that still have to be worked through", Zelenskiy posted following Sunday's U.S.-Ukrainian talks at a Florida luxury golf resort built by Trump's fellow real estate magnate Witkoff.

Witkoff left the talks to travel to Moscow, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. A White House official said Witkoff would be joined by Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner for his trip to Russia. CHANGES NOT MADE PUBLIC

U.S. and Ukrainian officials have yet to make public any amendments they have so far agreed to the 28-point plan which Washington presented to Kyiv less than two weeks ago. Kyiv and its European allies have been pushing for revisions to terms, which called for Ukraine to give up more territory than Russia has seized, curb the size of its army, renounce joining NATO and be barred from hosting Western troops. Ukraine says that would amount to capitulation, and leave it prone to eventual conquest by Russia, which invaded in 2014 and 2022.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who hosted the talks at Witkoff's Shell Bay club near Miami, said on Sunday Washington was "realistic about how difficult this is, but optimistic, particularly given the fact that as we've made progress". "There's more work to be done. This is delicate," Rubio said. "There are a lot of moving parts, and obviously there's another party involved here ... that will have to be a part of the equation, and that will continue later this week, when Mr. Witkoff travels to Moscow."

DIFFICULT JUNCTURE FOR KYIV The intensified negotiations have arrived at a difficult juncture for Kyiv, which has been losing ground at the eastern front while facing the biggest corruption scandal of the war.

Zelenskiy's chief of staff, who had also led the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks, resigned on Friday after anti-corruption investigators searched his home. Two cabinet ministers have been fired and a former business partner of Zelenskiy has been named as a suspect. Trump, who promised to swiftly end the war, has expressed frustration that a deal seems to be elusive.

"Ukraine's got some difficult little problems," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, referring to the graft scandal. He repeated his view that both Russia and Ukraine wanted to end the war and said there was a good chance a deal could be reached. RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINIAN CITIES

Meanwhile, Russia has shown no sign of backing off its maximalist demands while its forces continue to make slow progress on the 1,200-km (750-mile) front line. At least four people were killed and 40 wounded, 11 of them seriously, when Russian missiles struck car repair shops in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Monday.

"Everyone fell to the floor, then we started to figure out where the employees were. I ran upstairs and saw that one guy was fine, but he was a bit covered in shrapnel," said Vitalii Kovalenko, owner of a service station, adding that all his employees survived. Russia said on Monday its forces had captured another settlement in eastern Ukraine, Klynove in the Donetsk region. Reuters could not independently verify the situation there. Moscow has been saying it is on the verge of seizing the ruined city of Pokrovsk, its biggest prize in nearly two years.

Meanwhile, it has been bombarding Ukrainian cities nightly with long-range strikes, mainly targeting energy infrastructure, frequently leaving Ukrainians in cold and darkness as the war's fourth winter sets in. Ukraine, for its part, has been launching long-range strikes to target Russia's oil exports. On Monday the Kremlin denounced Ukrainian attacks on a Russian oil-exporting terminal that serves a pipeline from Kazakhstan, and on two tankers in the Black Sea.

