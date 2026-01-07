Left Menu

BJP's Unlikely Alliances Stir Controversy in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir criticized the BJP for collaborating with rivals Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra's municipal councils. This controversial alliance raises questions about BJP's commitment to its allies and highlights shifting political dynamics. BJP's Fadnavis disapproves, promising action against errant local leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir has openly criticized the BJP for its alliances with the Congress and the AIMIM in two Maharashtra municipal councils, denouncing it as reflecting the BJP's double standards and a relentless pursuit of power.

Post-civic polls in Ambernath, BJP allied with Congress and NCP under 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi', overshadowing Shiv Sena, despite the latter being the largest party. In Akot, BJP again collaborated with AIMIM, aiming for a strong municipal presence.

These alliances have stirred controversy, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating such tie-ups are inadmissible and promising corrective measures. This reflects growing political complexities and potential rifts within Maharashtra's governance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

