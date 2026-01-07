BJP's Unlikely Alliances Stir Controversy in Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir has openly criticized the BJP for its alliances with the Congress and the AIMIM in two Maharashtra municipal councils, denouncing it as reflecting the BJP's double standards and a relentless pursuit of power.

Post-civic polls in Ambernath, BJP allied with Congress and NCP under 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi', overshadowing Shiv Sena, despite the latter being the largest party. In Akot, BJP again collaborated with AIMIM, aiming for a strong municipal presence.

These alliances have stirred controversy, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating such tie-ups are inadmissible and promising corrective measures. This reflects growing political complexities and potential rifts within Maharashtra's governance framework.

