Mohan Bhagwat Engages in Key Talks with Tribal Groups
Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief, is meeting with tribal groups in Ranchi in a closed-door interaction named 'Janjatiya Sanvad'. The engagement, part of his two-day visit to Jharkhand, involves around 500 attendees, including RSS leaders. He aims to forge stronger relationships with these communities before heading to Patna.
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is set to engage in a pivotal dialogue with tribal communities in Ranchi on Saturday. The interaction, termed 'Janjatiya Sanvad', will be held behind closed doors and is an integral part of Bhagwat's agenda during his two-day tour of Jharkhand.
On Friday, Bhagwat met with the state leadership of RSS, addressing the organization's key issues and strategies. The meeting with tribal representatives on Saturday is expected to reinforce RSS's ties with these communities. Approximately 500 individuals, inclusive of RSS leaders, are expected to partake in this significant convention.
The five-hour meeting is scheduled to commence at 10.30 am, as informed by a functionary of the organization. Following the interaction, Bhagwat is slated to travel to Patna in the evening, continuing his engagements.
