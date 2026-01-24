Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Engages in Key Talks with Tribal Groups

Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief, is meeting with tribal groups in Ranchi in a closed-door interaction named 'Janjatiya Sanvad'. The engagement, part of his two-day visit to Jharkhand, involves around 500 attendees, including RSS leaders. He aims to forge stronger relationships with these communities before heading to Patna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-01-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 08:59 IST
Mohan Bhagwat Engages in Key Talks with Tribal Groups
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is set to engage in a pivotal dialogue with tribal communities in Ranchi on Saturday. The interaction, termed 'Janjatiya Sanvad', will be held behind closed doors and is an integral part of Bhagwat's agenda during his two-day tour of Jharkhand.

On Friday, Bhagwat met with the state leadership of RSS, addressing the organization's key issues and strategies. The meeting with tribal representatives on Saturday is expected to reinforce RSS's ties with these communities. Approximately 500 individuals, inclusive of RSS leaders, are expected to partake in this significant convention.

The five-hour meeting is scheduled to commence at 10.30 am, as informed by a functionary of the organization. Following the interaction, Bhagwat is slated to travel to Patna in the evening, continuing his engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026