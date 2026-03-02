Diplomatic Challenges in the Shadow of Global Conflicts

US-brokered talks focusing on the Russia-Ukraine conflict might proceed in Switzerland or Turkey if current tensions in the Middle East hinder a planned meeting in Abu Dhabi, confirmed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

While Western nations continue to supply Ukraine with crucial air defense systems, the fallout from the American and Israeli military actions in Iran may divert international focus from the European crisis that started with Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Despite relentless Russian attacks aiming to cripple Ukraine's power infrastructure, these efforts have largely failed according to Zelenskyy. However, Russia is now targeting other critical facilities such as water supplies, with potential implications for continued defense contributions from allies.

