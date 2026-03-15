IUML Stands Firm on Seat Numbers for Upcoming Elections

In a recent statement, P K Kunhalikutty, a prominent leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, reaffirmed the party's decision to maintain its current number of contested seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The IUML, an integral part of the UDF alliance, participated in 25 seats in the 2021 elections, a trend they aim to uphold. Kunhalikutty assured reporters that inter-party relations within the UDF are robust, with no significant internal conflicts clouding the electoral preparations.

While declining to speculate on a potential increase in the number of seats, Kunhalikutty suggested that further details would emerge following the party leadership meeting scheduled for Monday. The Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, indicated that seat-sharing talks with IUML are nearing completion, promising clarity shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)