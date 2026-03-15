Bribery Scandal Unfolds Amid Operation Lotus Controversy

In a startling allegation, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has claimed that two individuals were apprehended for attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs under the alleged BJP plan, 'Operation Lotus'. The operation purportedly involves offering Rs five crore to each MLA to secure votes for BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate in the upcoming polls.

Shivakumar disclosed that the suspects were caught trying to negotiate with Congress MLAs staying at a private resort, providing a glimpse into alleged malevolent strategies to shift political allegiances. According to reports, one of the involved individuals is a defeated Lok Sabha candidate, hinting at deeper political undercurrents. Evidence including a blank cheque was reportedly seized.

The situation intensified after a senior Congress leader from Odisha lodged a police complaint, accusing unknown persons of attempting to buy their votes. With elections just a day away, the Congress lined its MLAs up in Bengaluru, aiming to insulate them from perceived threats ahead of Monday's significant Rajya Sabha vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)