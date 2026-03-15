Kerala Election Excitement: Parties Gear Up for Tense Battle

Kerala's electoral battleground is heating up as political parties rush to finalize their candidate lists following the Election Commission's announcement of the Assembly election schedule. Left parties have taken the initiative, with the CPI unveiling its candidate list shortly after the schedule was declared.

The CPI(M) followed suit, naming 81 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As other major parties like the Congress and BJP prepare to release their candidates, campaigning has become a swift contest ahead of the April 9 polls.

The countdown to the elections coincides with significant cultural events, leaving parties to strategize with vigor in a brief campaigning window. All parties are bracing for a fierce political contest, each vying to establish a new era in Kerala's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)