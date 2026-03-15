Left Menu

Kerala Election Excitement: Parties Gear Up for Tense Battle

Kerala's political stage is set as parties finalize candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The Left parties have taken the lead, with the CPI and CPI(M) already announcing their candidates. The Congress and BJP are expected to follow suit. Campaigning will be a challenging race against time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:27 IST
Kerala Election Excitement: Parties Gear Up for Tense Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's electoral battleground is heating up as political parties rush to finalize their candidate lists following the Election Commission's announcement of the Assembly election schedule. Left parties have taken the initiative, with the CPI unveiling its candidate list shortly after the schedule was declared.

The CPI(M) followed suit, naming 81 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As other major parties like the Congress and BJP prepare to release their candidates, campaigning has become a swift contest ahead of the April 9 polls.

The countdown to the elections coincides with significant cultural events, leaving parties to strategize with vigor in a brief campaigning window. All parties are bracing for a fierce political contest, each vying to establish a new era in Kerala's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026