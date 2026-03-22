Middle East Tensions Escalate: US-Iran Conflict Intensifies
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is intensifying, with President Donald Trump threatening Iran over the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Recent Iranian missile strikes near Israeli nuclear sites have raised alarms, while regional tensions affect global oil markets. Escalating hostilities risk regional stability and economic impacts worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:28 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening to "obliterate" its power plants if the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours.
The escalation comes as Iranian missiles struck two cities near Israel's primary nuclear research center, resulting in numerous injuries and heavy property damage.
The disruptions have had significant ramifications on oil shipments, as the Strait represents a crucial global pathway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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