Middle East Tensions Escalate: US-Iran Conflict Intensifies

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening to "obliterate" its power plants if the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours.

The escalation comes as Iranian missiles struck two cities near Israel's primary nuclear research center, resulting in numerous injuries and heavy property damage.

The disruptions have had significant ramifications on oil shipments, as the Strait represents a crucial global pathway.

(With inputs from agencies.)