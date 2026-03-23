Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Aims to Unseat Congress Amidst Rising Tensions

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa has expressed strong confidence in his party's victory in the upcoming Karnataka bypoll elections, following dissatisfaction with the Congress government's performance under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Yediyurappa accused the Congress of deceit after failing to allocate a promised ticket to the Muslim community in Davangere South, further adding fuel to an already tense political environment. This strategic maneuver, he argues, will resonate with voters and bolster BJP's chances.

As a result, Bagalkot and Davangere South constituencies are set for a heated contest, with BJP fielding Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa. Meanwhile, a Congress ticket aspirant, Sadiq Pailwan, is contesting as a rebel, highlighting internal party challenges for the ruling government.

(With inputs from agencies.)