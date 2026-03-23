Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Aims to Unseat Congress Amidst Rising Tensions
Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa criticizes the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, claiming dissatisfaction among the electorate. Yediyurappa is confident that BJP candidates will win in upcoming bypolls for Bagalkot and Davangere South constituencies. He further accuses Congress of misleading the Muslim community, while a Congress rebel candidate emerges.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa has expressed strong confidence in his party's victory in the upcoming Karnataka bypoll elections, following dissatisfaction with the Congress government's performance under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Yediyurappa accused the Congress of deceit after failing to allocate a promised ticket to the Muslim community in Davangere South, further adding fuel to an already tense political environment. This strategic maneuver, he argues, will resonate with voters and bolster BJP's chances.
As a result, Bagalkot and Davangere South constituencies are set for a heated contest, with BJP fielding Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa. Meanwhile, a Congress ticket aspirant, Sadiq Pailwan, is contesting as a rebel, highlighting internal party challenges for the ruling government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- bypolls
- BJP
- Congress
- Yediyurappa
- election
- Siddaramaiah
- Davangere
- Muslim
- politics
ALSO READ
Goa Forward Party Gears Up for 2027 Elections
Assam Assembly Election Fever: A Record Nomination Rush
Congress Concerned Over JMM's Independent Assam Election Bid
Democracy Disputed: Election Chaos in Maharashtra's Satara Zilla Parishad
Opposition Accuses BJP of Declining Influence Amid Allegations of Election Malpractice