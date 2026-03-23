Congress Criticizes Modi's Stance on West Asia Crisis

On Monday, the Congress party voiced strong criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the ongoing West Asia crisis. Congress accused Modi of failing to condemn US-Israeli attacks on Iran, describing his remarks as "a master class in self-boasts, cowardice, and partisan dialogue."

Addressing the concerns, Modi emphasized a united and diplomatic approach to resolve the crisis, drawing parallels to the unity exhibited during the COVID-19 pandemic. He assured that India is prepared to tackle potential fuel shortages and maintain food security by ensuring steady oil and gas supplies.

Meanwhile, Congress demanded a Parliamentary debate to hear different perspectives, with leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra critiquing Modi for not presenting new insights. The party also expressed disappointment over the government's pandemic response and economic growth claims during Modi's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)