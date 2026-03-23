Political Uproar: Clerical Error Sparks Controversy in Kerala

A political uproar was ignited when a letter from the Election Commission, carrying the BJP Kerala unit's seal instead of its own, came to light. This triggered harsh criticisms from CPI(M) and Congress, both alleging undue influence on the Election Commission.

The Election Commission responded to the controversy, attributing the issue to a clerical mistake, which they claimed was corrected immediately. The Commission urged the public and media to refrain from spreading misleading information based on this error.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala has clarified that the seal mix-up occurred due to oversight and promptly issued a retraction. Despite these assurances, the incident continues to fuel political debates, with the Kerala Congress questioning the Election Commission's autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)