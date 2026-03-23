Left Menu

Political Uproar: Clerical Error Sparks Controversy in Kerala

A political controversy arose when a letter from the Election Commission was found with the BJP Kerala seal. CPI(M) and Congress criticized the mix-up, suspecting undue influence over the Election Commission. The Commission blamed a clerical error, highlighting immediate rectification and calling for restraint from spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:04 IST
Political Uproar: Clerical Error Sparks Controversy in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political uproar was ignited when a letter from the Election Commission, carrying the BJP Kerala unit's seal instead of its own, came to light. This triggered harsh criticisms from CPI(M) and Congress, both alleging undue influence on the Election Commission.

The Election Commission responded to the controversy, attributing the issue to a clerical mistake, which they claimed was corrected immediately. The Commission urged the public and media to refrain from spreading misleading information based on this error.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala has clarified that the seal mix-up occurred due to oversight and promptly issued a retraction. Despite these assurances, the incident continues to fuel political debates, with the Kerala Congress questioning the Election Commission's autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026