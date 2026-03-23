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PM Modi: India's Longest-Serving Visionary Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become India's longest-serving head of government, completing 8,931 days in office. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Modi's dedication and influence, highlighting his vision and commitment to public service, even in personal grief, like when he attended a railway event on his mother's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:30 IST
PM Modi: India's Longest-Serving Visionary Leader
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has solidified his position as India's longest-serving head of government, having completed an unprecedented 8,931 days in office. This milestone surpasses the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended Modi, describing him as more than just a leader but a vision and an institution. Chouhan emphasized that Modi's influence has kept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power across 14 states and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 19.

Chouhan recalled a poignant moment illustrating Modi's dedication: on the day of his mother's passing, Modi attended a scheduled railway event, demonstrating a commitment to duty that Chouhan says has been constant throughout Modi's 35-year political tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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