Rinku Majumdar Voices Discontent Over BJP Ticket Denial
Rinku Majumdar, wife of former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, expressed disappointment over not receiving a party ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. She criticized the BJP's inconsistent application of its policy on family members in politics and pointed out financial allegations against the chosen candidate.
- Country:
- India
Rinku Majumdar, wife of former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, publicly voiced her displeasure on Friday after being denied a party ticket for the forthcoming assembly elections. Majumdar argued that the BJP's reasoning of not allowing multiple candidates from the same family wasn't uniformly applied.
Having sought nomination for the Rajarhat-New Town assembly seat, she was disappointed when the BJP's second candidate list selected someone else. Majumdar conveyed her grievances to the central leadership, criticizing their decision and pointing out financial irregularities against the chosen candidate.
She highlighted inconsistencies in the party's ticket distribution, citing examples of the Adhikari family and Singh family members receiving nominations. Her statements come amid BJP's candidate announcements for the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission issues first supplementary voters' list after SIR adjudications in poll-bound West Bengal.
Left Front Expands Slate for West Bengal Elections
BJP's Nitin Nabin Aims to Strengthen West Bengal Campaign
Odisha BJP Takes Charge: Campaigning Across Borders for West Bengal Assembly Polls
West Bengal Transfers: Election Commission's Authority Under Scrutiny