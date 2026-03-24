Tensions Mantain Grip on the Gulf as US-Iran talks unfold

US President Donald Trump indicated potential reconciliation with Iran as the American leader claimed ongoing talks with a 'respected' Iranian figure. Amid claims of potential resolutions to end hostilities, Trump stretched a deadline for Iran to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz without resorting to attacks on its power plants.

The ongoing tensions and uncertainty throughout the past four weeks rattled global oil prices and investors, while fears loomed over potential electricity cuts to millions within Iran and the Gulf region. Amid this backdrop, Trump's comments sent stock prices jolting as he suggested a potential window for peace negotiations.

International mediation efforts are subtly unfolding as Turkey and Egypt step in as peace brokers. Claims arose of exchanges between US and Iranian officials facilitated through regional heavyweights, adding a layer of diplomatic dynamics in the hopes of de-escalating the intensifying conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)