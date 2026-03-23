Assam Assembly Election Fever: A Record Nomination Rush

In a remarkable display of political fervor, over 800 candidates from a multitude of parties, including independents, have thrown their hats into the ring for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The nomination process concluded on Monday with the Chief Electoral Officer's office receiving a total of 818 nominations for the 126-member assembly.

Several constituencies witnessed multiple filings per candidate, resulting in 1,391 nomination papers being submitted. The scrutiny of these papers is scheduled for Tuesday, with the last day for nomination withdrawals set for Thursday. Election day is slated for April 9, with a vote count on May 4. Official numbers are yet to be finalized as data is still being processed.

Prominent political faces like Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma filed for the Jalukbari seat, while the Congress' Gaurav Gogoi is making strides in the state polls. The Assam elections, unfolding post-delimitation, predict challenging contests as the BJP-led alliance vies for a third term against the Congress and other allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)