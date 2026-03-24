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Lebanon Expels Iran Ambassador Amid Rising Tensions

Lebanon has ordered Iran's ambassador to leave the country by Sunday, citing tensions over Iran's influence in Lebanon through the Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah. Despite the expulsion, the Iranian embassy will maintain a charge d'affaires. Israel claims that IRGC officials in Lebanon have been targeted in recent strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:45 IST
Lebanon Expels Iran Ambassador Amid Rising Tensions
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  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic development, Lebanon's government has mandated the departure of Iran's ambassador by Sunday, labeling him persona non grata. This move comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions over Iran's presence in the beleaguered nation.

The decision was announced by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, which stated that the Iranian embassy could continue its operations under the charge of a charge d'affaires. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Denise Rahme confirmed the expulsion to The Associated Press.

Lebanon has criticized Iran, accusing the country's elite Revolutionary Guard of collaborating with Hezbollah, exacerbating the conflict with Israel. Israel has acknowledged targeting Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials stationed in Lebanon in recent military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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