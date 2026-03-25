Political Firestorm in Assam: Gogoi Responds to Sarma's Allegations

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed recent accusations by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as a 'wild theory', refuting claims that link him and his wife to Pakistani intelligence. Gogoi criticized Sarma's approach, suggesting these claims expose the chief minister's weaknesses regarding matters of national security.

Gogoi emphasized that the allegations against him are baseless and contrast sharply with the Congress's accusations of corruption and misuse of power concerning Sarma's wife's business interests. He asserted that the chief minister's charges are a diversion from legitimate questions about governance and transparency.

Despite feeling personal attacks, Gogoi stated the allegations have strengthened his family and political resolve. Looking towards the upcoming elections, Gogoi remains confident that voters will side with the Congress's commitment to 'moral courage' and governance reform in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)