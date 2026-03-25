Political U-Turns: Modi's Women's Reservation Law Sparks Controversy
The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of reversing his stance on the women's reservation law by seeking amendments to implement it without completing delimitation and census. This move, described as a 'weapon of mass diversion,' aims to shift focus from government challenges such as foreign policy setbacks and the energy crisis.
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- India
The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a significant reversal in his stance on the women's reservation law. Originally, the law required delimitation and census completion before implementation, but Modi now seeks amendments to bypass these prerequisites.
Described by Congress as a 'weapon of mass diversion,' this move is seen as an attempt to change the narrative from recent policy challenges faced by the government, including foreign policy setbacks and the domestic energy crisis.
Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh criticized the Prime Minister's strategy, highlighting concerns about the proposed increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas by 50 percent, which demands extensive deliberation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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