Iranian Military Spokesperson Mocks US Ceasefire Efforts
Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, speaking for Iran's military, mocked US attempts at a ceasefire, stating that the Americans are negotiating with themselves. He criticized the US's strategic power, calling it a failure, and stated that Iran will never come to terms with the US.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Iranian military spokesperson ridiculed the United States' ceasefire negotiations on Wednesday, claiming the efforts were only internal discussions. Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters conveyed these remarks in a prerecorded broadcast on state television.
"Your vaunted strategic power has crumbled into a strategic failure," Zolfaghari said. He further taunted the US as a supposed global superpower that cannot extricate itself from its predicaments. He admonished them not to disguise their setbacks as agreements and declared their era of unfulfilled promises over.
The remarks were timed closely with the Trump administration's 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran, delivered via Pakistan. Zolfaghari reiterated Iran's longstanding stance, asserting they would never make peace with the US, "not now, not ever."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- military
- statement
- strategic failure
- superpower
- Zolfaghari
- Trump
ALSO READ
South Korea's Leap in Military Aviation: KF-21 Unveiled
Iranian military spokesman says Americans are only negotiating with themselves, mocking US attempts at ceasefire deal, reports AP.
Pentagon Prepares Major Military Build-Up in Middle East
Tragedy Strikes: Colombian Military Plane Crash Claims 69 Lives
UN Security Council Debates Military Action in Strait of Hormuz Standoff