Iranian Military Spokesperson Mocks US Ceasefire Efforts

An Iranian military spokesperson ridiculed the United States' ceasefire negotiations on Wednesday, claiming the efforts were only internal discussions. Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters conveyed these remarks in a prerecorded broadcast on state television.

"Your vaunted strategic power has crumbled into a strategic failure," Zolfaghari said. He further taunted the US as a supposed global superpower that cannot extricate itself from its predicaments. He admonished them not to disguise their setbacks as agreements and declared their era of unfulfilled promises over.

The remarks were timed closely with the Trump administration's 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran, delivered via Pakistan. Zolfaghari reiterated Iran's longstanding stance, asserting they would never make peace with the US, "not now, not ever."

(With inputs from agencies.)