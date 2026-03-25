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Veteran Politician T Jeevan Reddy Resigns from Congress

Senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy has left the party, citing dissatisfaction and lack of recognition despite Congress ruling Telangana. His four-decade association ends with a resignation addressed to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Attempts to retain him failed as he stood firm on his decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karimnagar | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST
Veteran Politician T Jeevan Reddy Resigns from Congress
Resignation
  • Country:
  • India

T Jeevan Reddy, a senior figure and former minister in the Congress party, has resigned, ending a four-decade association with the party. The announcement came at a meeting in Jagtial district, where Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the party's recognition, despite Congress's governance in Telangana.

In his resignation letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Reddy explained that unresolved mental distress and lack of fulfillment led to his decision. He opted to preserve his self-respect by stepping down from both AICC and primary party membership.

Efforts from senior leaders to dissuade Reddy from resigning proved futile as he remained steadfast. The departure marks a significant shift in the local political landscape given Reddy's prominent role in Jagtial district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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