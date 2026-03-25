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Political Power Struggle Unveiled: Allegations Against NCP Leaders

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar accuses party leaders of orchestrating a plot to centralize power within the party. Allegations include false claims to the Election Commission, attempts to stymie critical press conferences, and conspiracy theories surrounding Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:12 IST
Political Power Struggle Unveiled: Allegations Against NCP Leaders
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting press conference, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar unveiled allegations against fellow party leaders, claiming a clandestine plot to control the Nationalist Congress Party. Pawar alleged that senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) falsely asserting changes to the party constitution.

The correspondence reportedly aimed to concentrate power in Patel's hands, sidelining newly elected national president Sunetra Pawar, widow of the late Ajit Pawar. Rohit contended that Patel and Tatkare's actions were part of a predetermined plan to usurp control from Ajit Pawar's successors.

As questions swirl around the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar and the subsequent political maneuvers, Rohit hinted at deeper conspiracies, even alleging black magic rituals. His fiery address calls for an investigation into these claims of intrigue and power struggles within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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