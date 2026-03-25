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Puthiya Tamilagam Decides Solo Path amid NDA Seat-Share Stalemate

Puthiya Tamilagam, led by K Krishnasamy, plans to contest Tamil Nadu elections independently following a deadlock in seat-sharing discussions with the NDA. The party bases its campaign against DMK misrule and claims a strong presence across several districts. Meanwhile, AIADMK announces its seat-sharing with NDA partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:10 IST
Puthiya Tamilagam Decides Solo Path amid NDA Seat-Share Stalemate
Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) founder and chief K Krishnasamy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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K Krishnasamy, founder and president of Puthiya Tamilagam (PT), announced plans for his party to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections independently. This decision follows stalled seat-sharing negotiations with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which offered a minimal number of seats.

Krishnasamy emphasized PT's influence in districts such as Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Madurai, stating the party's ongoing efforts against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) governance over the past five years. PT's move to gather candidate applications marks a step towards contesting the 2026 elections solo if necessary.

Simultaneously, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) disclosed its seat-sharing plan with NDA allies for the upcoming elections. They lead 169 seats, with the BJP, PMK, AMMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, IJK, and Puratchi Bharatham sharing the rest. The polls are set for April 23, with key contenders being DMK's alliance, NDA, and the emerging TVK led by actor-politician Vijay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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