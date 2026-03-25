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New Alliance Seeks to Reshape West Bengal's Political Landscape for Muslims

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AJUP leader Humayun Kabir announced a new political alliance aimed at improving political representation for Muslims in West Bengal. The alliance criticizes the ruling TMC for neglecting Muslim issues while also challenging the BJP. Aims include contesting in the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:14 IST
New Alliance Seeks to Reshape West Bengal's Political Landscape for Muslims
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticized West Bengal's ruling TMC for failing to address core issues affecting the state's Muslim community. Speaking alongside Humayun Kabir of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), Owaisi announced a new political alliance targeting better representation for Muslims.

The alliance plans to contest 182 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, challenging both the TMC and the BJP. "Muslims constitute nearly 30% of Bengal's population yet have limited political and socio-economic representation," Owaisi stated at a press conference, promising to create an 'independent political leadership' for Muslims.

The AIMIM-AJUP coalition aims to introduce itself as a significant political player in a state where minority votes heavily influence electoral outcomes. The combined entity will contest using the 'flute' as its symbol, with plans for multiple rallies leading up to the elections in late April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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