AIMIM joining hands with Humayun Kabir to stop exploitation of weaker sections of Bengal: Asaduddin Owaisi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:39 IST
- Country:
- India
AIMIM joining hands with Humayun Kabir to stop exploitation of weaker sections of Bengal: Asaduddin Owaisi in Kolkata.
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