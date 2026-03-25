Orban's Formidable Election Battle: Nationalism vs. Change

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, a prominent figure in right-wing populism, is locked in his toughest electoral battle yet. Facing off against former ally Peter Magyar in the upcoming national election, Orban's party is struggling amid economic stagnation.

Despite receiving accolades from U.S. President Donald Trump and other European conservative leaders, Orban's policies have drawn criticism. His government is accused of eroding democratic standards, leading the EU to suspend funding. Orban's hard stance on immigration and national identity further fuel debates.

While international endorsements surface, Hungarian voters express growing concern over domestic issues like the economy and healthcare. As polls indicate waning support among younger voters, Orban frames the election as a critical choice for Hungary's future direction.