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Pakistan's Diplomatic Push for Peace in West Asia

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar are actively engaged in diplomatic outreach to de-escalate the ongoing West Asia conflict. With coordination efforts involving Saudi Arabia, the US, Iran, UAE, China, Britain, EU, and Malaysia, Pakistan is emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy for stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:52 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Push for Peace in West Asia
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  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in extensive diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia, briefing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Islamabad's initiatives. Emphasizing Pakistan's support for Saudi Arabia, Sharif highlighted the need for regional peace and stability, calling for de-escalation of hostilities.

In parallel efforts, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar connected with international counterparts including ministers from the UAE, Britain, China, and Malaysia. Dar reinforced the urgency of diplomatic dialogue to navigate the evolving geopolitics. Both Pakistani leaders underscored the necessity for dialogue as a pathway to resolving conflicts.

These diplomatic moves come amidst heightened tensions following a joint US-Israel strike on Iran. Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator, facilitating talks and champions peace through negotiation, seeking to sustain regional stability and cooperation among global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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