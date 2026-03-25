Controversy Erupts Over Delhi CM's Luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal'

Delhi's political scene is abuzz with accusations surrounding the extravagant renovation of the 'Sheesh Mahal,' once home to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The heated debate centers on the alleged Rs 30 crore expenditure on this luxurious abode.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lambasted her predecessor, equating him to an emperor of Delhi, while pointing out alleged discrepancies highlighted in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. The report detailed a 342% rise in renovation costs, encompassing opulent furnishings and extravagant amenities.

AAP defended its position, calling out the supposed selective scrutiny and asserting transparency in its operations. As political tensions rise, the discourse highlights deeper points of contention about spending accountability within Delhi's administration.