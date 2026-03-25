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Controversy Erupts Over Delhi CM's Luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal'

Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal,' the former residence of Arvind Kejriwal, stirred controversy over alleged excessive expenditure during renovations. Criticism from political opponents highlights lavish spending, contrasting with their own practices, and underscores issues of governance and transparency in government expenditures in Delhi's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:30 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi CM's Luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal'
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Delhi's political scene is abuzz with accusations surrounding the extravagant renovation of the 'Sheesh Mahal,' once home to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The heated debate centers on the alleged Rs 30 crore expenditure on this luxurious abode.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lambasted her predecessor, equating him to an emperor of Delhi, while pointing out alleged discrepancies highlighted in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. The report detailed a 342% rise in renovation costs, encompassing opulent furnishings and extravagant amenities.

AAP defended its position, calling out the supposed selective scrutiny and asserting transparency in its operations. As political tensions rise, the discourse highlights deeper points of contention about spending accountability within Delhi's administration.

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