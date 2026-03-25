The Surging Rise of Girls' Enrolment in Delhi Schools

The Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26 reveals a notable trend: girls' enrolment surpasses boys by a considerable margin across various education levels. Not only does their enrolment exceed that of boys by eight to ten percent, but it is also significantly above the national average by more than ten percentage points.

At the primary level, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for girls in Delhi stands at 107.2 versus 97.4 for boys, with an overall figure of 101.8, which is far higher than the national average of 90.9. This trend persists throughout other educational stages, with girls reporting higher GER and Net Enrolment Ratio (NER) figures than boys.

While the enrolment statistics impress, student performance reveals a mixed picture. In Class 3, Delhi students performed slightly below the national average in language and math. However, by Class 9, they showed marked improvement, especially in language, sciences, and social science. The survey reaffirms that Delhi's education system, especially for girls, is performing strongly in comparison to the national standard.