Sanjay Raut Criticizes Modi's Foreign Policy Over Domestic Engagements
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized PM Modi for prioritizing international discussions over engaging with domestic opposition. Raut expressed concern over India's role in global conflicts, referencing Pakistan's diplomatic tactics with Trump. An all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the West Asia crisis but excluded Trinamool Congress leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a striking denouncement, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, urging him to focus more on domestic political consultations. Raut argued that engaging with Indian opposition could offer more beneficial insights than international conversations, particularly referencing a call between Modi and the US President.
Raut boldly stated that PM Modi's dealings with global figures like Donald Trump risk making him appear subservient. He pointed to Pakistan's diplomatic engagements with Trump as a strategic move that has garnered appreciation, suggesting India's need to reassess its global role.
An all-party meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the ongoing West Asia crisis. Noteworthy attendees included senior opposition leaders and prominent ministers, though Trinamool Congress was notably absent, citing electoral battles with BJP as the reason for their non-participation.
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