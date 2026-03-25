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India Rejects Pakistan's Criticism Over Kashmiri Separatist's Sentencing

India dismissed Pakistan's disapproval of life sentences for Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi and her associates, urging Islamabad to reflect on its own human rights abuses rather than spreading false narratives. Pakistan described Andrabi as a voice for Kashmir, but India emphasized its judicial autonomy and rejected Pakistan's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:33 IST
India Rejects Pakistan's Criticism Over Kashmiri Separatist's Sentencing
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern rebuke, India dismissed Pakistan's condemnation of the life imprisonment sentences handed to Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi and her two associates. Andrabi, the chief of banned group Dukhtaran-e-Millat, was convicted by a Delhi court for conspiring against the State.

Pakistan's foreign ministry expressed disapproval, calling Andrabi a vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause. However, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan lacks any legitimate grounds to comment on India's internal or judicial matters.

Emphasizing India's judicial processes, Jaiswal criticized Pakistan for backing a banned terrorist organization and emphasized the need for Islamabad to address its own human rights violations rather than spreading untruths and supporting terrorism.

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