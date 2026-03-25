Empowering Female Voices: A Cinematic Celebration at IFFD 2026

Actor Esha Gupta took the stage at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 to highlight the substantial contributions of women in both on-screen and behind-the-scenes roles. During her address, she discussed the growing influence of the female gaze in contemporary storytelling while recognizing that this perspective has been a central part of human history. 'The female gaze began when the earth was made,' Gupta remarked, emphasizing the essential part women have played in cinema's evolution. She lauded the IFFD's focus on celebrating women's roles in film, underscoring the vital impact women bring to the medium.

The actress pointed out the necessity of amplifying female storytellers' voices, asserting the importance of platforms like IFFD to showcase stories from a woman's perspective. Prominent filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar supported these sentiments, praising the initiative for promoting cultural exchange through cinema. 'This initiative by the Delhi government is commendable,' Bhandarkar stated, noting that events like IFFD offer audiences access to a wide array of films, providing opportunities for interaction with filmmakers and participation in masterclasses.

Discussing the international scope of cinema today, Bhandarkar highlighted the importance of cross-border collaborations, asserting, 'Cinema knows no borders and has no language.' His vision is echoed in his forthcoming female-centric film 'The Wives.' Spanish actor Enrique Arce, present at the festival, expressed his excitement about his involvement and his plans to conduct a masterclass in Delhi. 'Stories of the past hold significant value even in this age of artificial intelligence,' Arce observed, advocating for a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless narratives in cinema. The festival, backed by the Delhi government and the DTTDC, promises a week of diverse screenings and discussions, reinforcing New Delhi as a hub for film enthusiasts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)