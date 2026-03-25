LPG Crisis Sparks Political Clash in Delhi
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested outside the Delhi Assembly over alleged LPG gas cylinder shortages. Opposition leader Atishi led the demonstration, while Delhi's Food Minister denied any scarcity, assuring adequate supply. The BJP criticized AAP's stance, linking shortages to global conflicts and commending central government's management.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fiery protest on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rallied outside the Delhi Assembly, decrying what they claimed to be a dire shortage of LPG gas cylinders in the city.
Leader of Opposition Atishi spearheaded the demonstration, distributing pamphlets on the LPG crisis, conducting a 'padyatra', and vocalizing slogans to draw attention to the issue.
However, Delhi's Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assured the Assembly that there is no shortage of gas cylinders, dismissing related rumors and promising uninterrupted supplies during the festive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- LPG
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- AAP
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- shortage
- Atishi
- BJP
- Manjinder Sirsa
- West Asia conflict
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