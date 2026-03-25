LPG Crisis Sparks Political Clash in Delhi

In a fiery protest on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rallied outside the Delhi Assembly, decrying what they claimed to be a dire shortage of LPG gas cylinders in the city.

Leader of Opposition Atishi spearheaded the demonstration, distributing pamphlets on the LPG crisis, conducting a 'padyatra', and vocalizing slogans to draw attention to the issue.

However, Delhi's Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assured the Assembly that there is no shortage of gas cylinders, dismissing related rumors and promising uninterrupted supplies during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)