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Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Odisha

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is on a three-day visit to Odisha to review military infrastructure and operational readiness. His itinerary includes engagements with army officers in Bhubaneswar, a visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, and a tour of the military station and Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:56 IST
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Odisha
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi commenced his official tour of Odisha with a three-day itinerary. Upon arrival, he directly proceeded to the 120 Infantry Battalion (TA) for interactions with army officers.

On Saturday, General Dwivedi is slated to visit the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri and make his way to Gopalpur to assess the military station and Army Air Defence College there. His visit aims to evaluate the current training facilities, modern equipment, and operational preparedness.

Officials have outlined that this strategic review highlights the Army Chief's commitment to maintaining updated and robust defense infrastructures. General Dwivedi concludes his visit on March 29 and will return to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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