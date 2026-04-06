Telangana BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Modi Remarks

In a sharp rebuke, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subhash accused Gandhi of making baseless allegations to garner attention amid the ongoing election campaigns in multiple states, suggesting such remarks aimed to boost his own prominence.

Subhash lauded Modi's stature as a globally respected leader, emphasizing that many international figures honor his leadership. He cited the BJP's and the NDA's consistent electoral victories as evidence of Modi's popularity, suggesting that Gandhi's criticisms stem from an inability to accept Modi's widespread approval.

Despite global economic challenges, Subhash noted the stability in prices of essential commodities like petrol and LPG in India. He accused the Congress party of lacking political stability and engaging in 'mud-slinging.' Subhash also touched on allegations involving industrialists, arguing that economic growth relies on investor confidence and consistent policies.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Polling is set to begin on April 9, with different phases ending on April 29.