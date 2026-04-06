Nominal Contest Looms: Congress Faces Uphill Battle in Baramati Bypoll

BJP leader Ashok Chavan has voiced skepticism about Congress's participation in the Baramati bypoll, labeling it a 'nominal fight.'

This by-election, prompted by the passing of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, sees Congress pitting Akash More against Pawar's widow, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Chavan remarks on Congress's weak standing in Baramati, while the Shiv Sena and NCP appear poised to endorse Sunetra for an unopposed win.