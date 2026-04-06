Nominal Contest Looms: Congress Faces Uphill Battle in Baramati Bypoll
BJP leader Ashok Chavan criticizes Congress's decision to contest the Baramati bypoll, describing it as a 'nominal fight.' Congress has nominated Akash More for the April 23 election following the death of Ajit Pawar. Opposition from NCP and Shiv Sena may sway the outcome towards Sunetra Pawar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Ashok Chavan has voiced skepticism about Congress's participation in the Baramati bypoll, labeling it a 'nominal fight.'
This by-election, prompted by the passing of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, sees Congress pitting Akash More against Pawar's widow, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
Chavan remarks on Congress's weak standing in Baramati, while the Shiv Sena and NCP appear poised to endorse Sunetra for an unopposed win.
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