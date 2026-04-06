BJP Predicts Congress Defeat in Karnataka Bypolls: A Political Power Struggle
The BJP predicts its victory in the upcoming Karnataka by-elections, citing internal Congress concerns from an intelligence report as the reason. BJP leaders accuse the Congress of fostering stagnation and failing in development. They suggest minority communities are shifting towards the BJP for better prospects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold assertion, the BJP has expressed confidence in securing wins in the upcoming Karnataka by-elections, citing a Congress internal intelligence report that hints at their potential defeat.
According to the BJP, internal discord within the Congress and dissatisfaction among minority communities are significant reasons for this anticipated result.
Critics within the BJP have also vocalized their opinions against the Congress, accusing them of ineffective governance and failing to deliver on development promises, leading to public disillusionment in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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