BJP Predicts Congress Defeat in Karnataka Bypolls: A Political Power Struggle

In a bold assertion, the BJP has expressed confidence in securing wins in the upcoming Karnataka by-elections, citing a Congress internal intelligence report that hints at their potential defeat.

According to the BJP, internal discord within the Congress and dissatisfaction among minority communities are significant reasons for this anticipated result.

Critics within the BJP have also vocalized their opinions against the Congress, accusing them of ineffective governance and failing to deliver on development promises, leading to public disillusionment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)